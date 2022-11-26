scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar remembers ‘innocent victims, bravehearts’ on 14 years of 26/11: ‘Never forget’

Akshay Kumar, Adivi Sesh, Anupam Kher remembered those who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

akshay kumarAkshay Kumar shared a post on 14 years of 26/11 attacks. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, Reuters)

It has been 14 years since Mumbai was rocked by one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent memory. On Saturday, actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to honour those who lost their lives in the attacks.

The actor tweeted, “Remembering the innocent victims and these bravehearts of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack who laid down their lives 14 years ago on 26/11. #NeverForget.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Never forget. 26/11.” Anupam Kher also shared a post in the memory of the martyrs.

Adivi Sesh, who starred in the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (one of the soldiers who died in the attacks), shared a post in the martyr’s memory. “Headed to #Mumbai . Will go to the memorial of the heroes who fought for us on 26/11. Let us never forget #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan and all our heroes who fought for India on this day. #JaiHind,” he wrote.

Film director Kunal Kohli shared on Twitter, “#NeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack forever in debt to our @MumbaiPolice for their continuous bravery & selfless duty ✊🙏”

President of India Droupadi Murmu shared on Twitter, “On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to those who lost their lives during his address on the Constitution Day.

In 2008, armed militants attacked various locations in Mumbai including two luxury hotels. More than 166 people were killed in the attacks that left over 300 injured.

