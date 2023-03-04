Akshay Kumar struggles to get out of his red lehenga as he dances with Nora Fatehi on stage. Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar kickstarted his ‘The Entertainers tour’ in Atlanta and the videos from the event are being circulated widely on social media. The Khiladi actor, along with Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Mouni Roy captivated the audience and the stage with their energetic performance.

In the videos doing rounds on the internet, Akshay and Nora set the stage on fire during the first show. Akshay was simply wearing a black shimmery jacket and matching pants while flaunting his six-pack abs. He was wearing a red lehenga at first, but as soon as Nora entered, he took it off, and they began their performance.

Fans on the internet loved Akshay’s performance and called him a ‘Real Khiladi.’ However, some of the users observed how Akshay was struggling to remove his lehenga while he was in the middle of the act. One of the fans said, “Did anyone notice the ghagra jo Akshay se utar hi nahi raha tha.”

Earlier today, Akshay shared a video of himself on the harness, performing feats and interacting with the audience. He wrote in the caption, “Up, down or upside down, not letting go of this love. Thank you Atlanta. What awesome energy!! Dallas, over to you now. See you on 8th.”

Akshay also shared a video from backstage where he was seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra along with Aparshakti, Mouni and others. “Shuru karein #TheEntertainers tour lekar prabhu ka naam (starting The Entertainers tour with the name of God). Let’s rock it Atlanta! Looking forward to a great show. #GoodVibesOnly,” he wrote.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in the film Selfiee opposite Emraan Hashmi.