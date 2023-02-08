Anupam Kher roots for Special 26 sequel, Akshay Kumar says ‘I am ready if the script is ready’

Neeraj Pandey’s Special 26 completed ten years on Wednesday and on the tenth anniversary of the film, actor Anupam Kher took to social media and asked his followers if they should have a sequel for the film. To everyone’s surprise, Akshay Kumar, who played a pivotal role in the film, jumped in and said yes if the script is ready.

Anupam Kher shared a tweet in Hindi that can be loosely translated as, “Our film Special 26 completes 10 years today. I have asked my director Neeraj Pandeyso many times to make a Part 2. But… Now you tell me, should we have a sequel for #10YearsOfSpecial26.” He also tagged Akshay on the post. AK replied, “I’m ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai (Real power is in the script) :)”

The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Shergill and Kajal Aggrawal.

I’m ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai :) https://t.co/7yAIqvvR0M — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 8, 2023

Akshay has been a part of a few franchises throughout his career. Singh is Kinng, Hera Pheri and a few others but he recently backed out of Hera Pheri 3 because he was not satisfied with the script of the film.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the actor said, “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with teh fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out.”

Akshay had a disappointing 2022 with films like Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Cuttputlli. He will next be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and Mrunal Thakur. The Raj Mehta directorial releases in theatres on February 24.