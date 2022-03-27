Akshay Kumar reacts to memes on him playing runner Pradeep Mehra in next film: ‘I saw that one…’

Actor Akshay Kumar is no stranger to memes and jokes featuring him and his choices for taking up inspirational films and biopics. The star takes it in good spirit, and looks at it as a ‘badge of honour’. It began with memes on Akshay playing Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra last year, to 126-year-old Swami Sivananda and now 19-year-old midnight runner Pradeep Mehra.

Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, Akshay said, “If the meme is funny, I laugh. Aur nahi toh kya, normal hai…joke acha hota hai toh aap bhi haste ho na (What else, it’s normal. If the joke is good, laugh)? And who doesn’t like a good laugh?”Akshay has been a part of a slew of patriotic and issue-based films, including Airlift, Pad Man, and Mission Mangal. This has become fodder of much entertainment for social media users.

Akshay is glad about being the center of these memes as he feels that it means that he is still relevant among the audience. He says that he ‘couldn’t be happier’ as he believes that he has created a space for himself where he can fit into such roles. “It’s what has helped me stay relevant and in the memory of my audience. The one featuring Pradeep, I saw that one, it’s a still from my upcoming film Raksha Bandhan,” he said.

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, which did not do the glowing business it was expected to do at the box office. He revealed that the raging success of The Kashmir Files was one of the reasons why the film did not do well, but emphasised that he did not blame Vivek Agnihotri’s film at all, and called it a ‘storm’.

Akshay Kumar has a series of films in the pipeline, including Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.