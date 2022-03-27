scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Must Read

Akshay Kumar reacts to memes on him playing runner Pradeep Mehra in next film: ‘I saw that one…’

Akshay Kumar reacted to the memes on playing midnight runner Pradeep Mehra in his next film, saying he doesn't mind as that means he is still relevant.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 27, 2022 10:11:04 am
Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar on the sets of Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: Instagram/ Akshay Kumar)

Actor Akshay Kumar is no stranger to memes and jokes featuring him and his choices for taking up inspirational films and biopics. The star takes it in good spirit, and looks at it as a ‘badge of honour’. It began with memes on Akshay playing Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra last year, to 126-year-old Swami Sivananda and now 19-year-old midnight runner Pradeep Mehra.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar admits he’s disappointed about Bachchhan Paandey’s box office: ‘Would have liked it to do better’

Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, Akshay said, “If the meme is funny, I laugh. Aur nahi toh kya, normal hai…joke acha hota hai toh aap bhi haste ho na (What else, it’s normal. If the joke is good, laugh)? And who doesn’t like a good laugh?”Akshay has been a part of a slew of patriotic and issue-based films, including Airlift, Pad Man, and Mission Mangal. This has become fodder of much entertainment for social media users.

Akshay is glad about being the center of these memes as he feels that it means that he is still relevant among the audience.  He says that he ‘couldn’t be happier’ as he believes that he has created a space for himself where he can fit into such roles. “It’s what has helped me stay relevant and in the memory of my audience. The one featuring Pradeep, I saw that one, it’s a still from my upcoming film Raksha Bandhan,” he said.

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, which did not do the glowing business it was expected to do at the box office. He revealed that the raging success of The Kashmir Files was one of the reasons why the film did not do well, but emphasised that he did not blame Vivek Agnihotri’s film at all, and called it a ‘storm’.

Akshay Kumar has a series of films in the pipeline, including Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kiara advani, tejasswi prakash, john abraham, nysa devgn
John Abraham, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 27: Latest News

Advertisement