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Akshay Kumar reacts to LPG shortage, says wife Twinkle Khanna has bought two induction stoves
Amid the ongoing LPG shortage in the country, Akshay Kumar shared how the crisis has reached his household too. The actor revealed that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, has already bought two induction stoves as a precautionary measure.
The LPG crisis in the country is affecting not just the restaurant industry and the general public; even celebrities are feeling its impact. Recently, Akshay Kumar also addressed the shortage. During a press conference at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai, he revealed how his wife, Twinkle Khanna, prepared for the situation by stocking up on induction stoves.
Akshay graced the launch of BMC’s Mumbai Clean League, where he was questioned about the shortage of LPG cylinders. In response, the actor said, “So my wife day before yesterday… See abhi tak toh nahi hai problem koi. Lekin, what is that another oven which has come, induction kind of a thing, toh do kharide. Toh aap bhi khareed lijiye (We have not faced any problem so far. But my wife has ordered two induction stoves. So you should also buy one).”
Also Read: Akshay Kumar recalls eerie encounter at his home, wife Twinkle Khanna said ‘there’s something here’: ‘My son pointed, said go away’
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He further revealed that he wasn’t aware if the stoves had reached his home yet. Akshay added, “Filhaal toh mujhe yeh nahi pata, lekin mujhe yeh maloom hai ki my wife has ordered it, whether ghar pe pahuche hai ki nahi, mujhe nahi pata ab tak (I don’t know that, but I know my wife has ordered it, whether it has been delivered or not, I don’t know).”
LPG crisis in India
Amid escalating tensions between Iran, the US and Israel, India has been facing disruptions in LPG supply after Iran restricted access through the Strait of Hormuz. However, earlier this week, Indian ships carrying LPG were permitted to pass through the route, according to The Indian Express.
The country continues to grapple with a significant LPG shortage. Several restaurants have been forced to suspend operations, while many households have turned to panic buying and hoarding cylinders.
Even as LPG cylinder prices have surged, the government has increased the mandatory inter-booking gap to 25 days. The Indian Express reported on Tuesday that the Centre responded to a plea from six LPG distributors seeking a higher domestic cylinder supply. It informed the Bombay High Court that both domestic and international measures are being undertaken to address the shortage.
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