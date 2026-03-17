Akshay Kumar reacts to LPG shortage, says wife Twinkle Khanna has bought two induction stoves

The LPG crisis in the country is affecting not just the restaurant industry and the general public; even celebrities are feeling its impact. Recently, Akshay Kumar also addressed the shortage. During a press conference at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai, he revealed how his wife, Twinkle Khanna, prepared for the situation by stocking up on induction stoves.

Akshay graced the launch of BMC’s Mumbai Clean League, where he was questioned about the shortage of LPG cylinders. In response, the actor said, “So my wife day before yesterday… See abhi tak toh nahi hai problem koi. Lekin, what is that another oven which has come, induction kind of a thing, toh do kharide. Toh aap bhi khareed lijiye (We have not faced any problem so far. But my wife has ordered two induction stoves. So you should also buy one).”