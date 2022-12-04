Akshay Kumar reacts as fan recreates Hera Pheri scene on Jeddah streets. Watch

As Akshay Kumar drove down the road of Jeddah, he was in for a big surprise. A fan recreated the actor’s scene from Hera Pheri, which is also a popular meme, on the street. Akshay could not stop grinning as he watched the performance from the car. Readers would know, the actor is in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival.

Akshay took to social media to share the video where a man, dressed in traditional Arab attire, poses like Raju’s character from Hera Pheri. He then swiftly took out his sunglasses to complete the look, as the actor can be heard laughing at the fan’s antics. The young man then shouted how much he loves Akshay, and soon his friends also joined him. They came up to the car to shake hands with him and even requested for pictures.

Sharing the video, the Bollywood superstar wrote on Twitter, “Haha…for the most lovable of reasons, my fans’ Hera Pheri simply rocks my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all.”

Haha…for the most lovable of reasons, my fans’ Hera Pheri simply rocks my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all. @RedSeaFilm pic.twitter.com/UabutUx0sJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 4, 2022

Recently, Akshay Kumar revealed the reason why he would not be a part of Hera Pheri 3, and also apologised to fans for the same. “Hera Pheri has been a part of me. Like a lot of people, I have good memories. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn’t been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can’t do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out,” he said at HT Leadership Summit.

Akshay is the latest Bollywood celebrity to attend the film festival in Jeddah. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra graced the opening ceremony, while Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor were part of the second day. Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor are also expected to join the festival.