Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor attend Twinkle Khanna’s book launch

Twinkle Khanna just released her new book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Twinkle Khanna just released her new book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer and writer Twinkle Khanna just released her new book Pyjamas Are Forgiving and at the launch, she was surrounded by many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor. Her husband and actor Akshay Kumar was also present.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar starrer and R Balki directorial PadMan, which was produced by Twinkle, was based on her story The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land. this story. Karan Johar hosted the book launch and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle’s mother, was also in attendance.

Here are the photos from the launch:

Karan Johar, a close friend of Twinkle, hosted the launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar, a close friend of Twinkle, hosted the launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer wore a top hat, rectangular glasses, and a quirky outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer wore a top hat, rectangular glasses, and a quirky outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar posed for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar posed for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh read passages from the book. If their broad grins are any indication, the book is going to be an amusing read. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh read passages from the book. If their broad grins are any indication, the book is going to be an amusing read. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar poses with the book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar poses with the book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna shows off her new book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Twinkle Khanna shows off her new book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dimple Kapadia with her daughter’s book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dimple Kapadia with her daughter’s book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Ranveer Singh to be the resident jester in a gathering. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Trust Ranveer Singh to be the resident jester in a gathering. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor posing with Twinkle’s book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor posing with Twinkle’s book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar on the stage. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar on the stage. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

