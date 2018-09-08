Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor attend Twinkle Khanna’s book launch

At the launch of Twinkle Khanna's book Pyjamas Are Forgiving launch, she was surrounded by many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor. Her husband and actor Akshay Kumar was also present.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 8, 2018 4:21:20 pm
twinkle khanna book launch pyjamas are forgiving Twinkle Khanna just released her new book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Related News

Producer and writer Twinkle Khanna just released her new book Pyjamas Are Forgiving and at the launch, she was surrounded by many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor. Her husband and actor Akshay Kumar was also present.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar starrer and R Balki directorial PadMan, which was produced by Twinkle, was based on her story The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land. this story. Karan Johar hosted the book launch and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle’s mother, was also in attendance.

Here are the photos from the launch:

twinkle khanna with karan johar Karan Johar, a close friend of Twinkle, hosted the launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ranveer singh at twinkle khanna's book launch Ranveer wore a top hat, rectangular glasses, and a quirky outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) akshay kumar at twinkle khanna's book launch Akshay Kumar posed for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) akshay kumar and ranveer singh at twinkle khanna's book launch Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh read passages from the book. If their broad grins are any indication, the book is going to be an amusing read. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) karan johar at twinkle khanna's book launch Karan Johar poses with the book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) twinkle khanna at pyjamas are forgiving book launch Twinkle Khanna shows off her new book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) dimple kapadia at twinkle khanna's book launch Dimple Kapadia with her daughter’s book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ranveer sing at twinkle khanna book launch Trust Ranveer Singh to be the resident jester in a gathering. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor posing with Twinkle khanna's book. Sonam Kapoor posing with Twinkle’s book. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar when Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar on the stage. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement