Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar introduces Makar and AP; shares trailer release date

Actor Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu is all set to hit theatres on October 25. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and marks the Hindi debut of Telugu actor Satyadev. On Wednesday, Akshay shared multiple stills from Ram Setu on Instagram. The actor also revealed that the film’s trailer will be released on October 11.

In one of the posts, Akshay expressed gratitude towards fans for loving the teaser of Ram Setu. He wrote, “You showered the Ram Setu teaser with so much love and we are grateful for that. The love and eagerness with which you are waiting for the Ram Setu trailer is making us work even harder. Now to answer the burning question. The trailer of Ram Setu will be out on 11th October. Brace yourself to deep dive into the world of Ram Setu! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22.”

In another post, Akshay Kumar introduced Makar, an Exosuit, which he has donned in the film for underwater scenes. Posting a picture with Makar, the actor wrote, “Aaj ke special din pe chaliye milata hoon aapko kisi special se, miliye Makar se. Makar is an Exosuit. An Exosuit plays a critical role in deep sea exploration. We used this extensively in Ram Setu.”

Check out Akshay’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay also introduced Telugu actor Satyadev’s character AP in Ram Setu. Sharing a photo with Satyadev, Akshay wrote, “Ram Setu ki journey mein humara sabse bada ally, humara dost, AP.Played by the amazingly talented, @actorsatyadev , AP is a guide with a great sense of humour! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22.”

Check out Satyadev’s look in Ram Setu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar lastly posted a picture of himself doing an action scene and he shared how thrilled he was to feel the adrenaline rush again. “Ram Setu features exciting and thrilling action. Bahut time baad itna adrenaline rush mila! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22,” he wrote.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu will be Akshay’s fourth release this year after Bachchhan Paandey, Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. 2022 has been a difficult year for the actor as none of his releases have lived up to the mark.