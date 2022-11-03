Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu is his best-earning film of 2022, and yet below expectations

The year 2022 has not been a favourable one for Hindi films. Most of them have failed to attract people to the cinema halls. If compared to the pre-pandemic times, the money collected by them in a week is not even equivalent to what films used to earn within three days of their release.

Akshay Kumar’s fourth release of the year, Ram Setu, which was released around the festival of Diwali, could not set the cash registers ringing, but it managed to resurrect Kumar from the failure of his last three films at the box office. The film has found a place at the sixth spot in the year’s top first-week earners and is the best first-week earner of Kumar this year, reported Box Office India. With an opening of Rs 15.25 crore, Ram Setu has done a business of Rs 58.90 crore until now. However, given that the film was a festive release — it came out a day after Diwali — the performance has not lived up to expectations.

Akshay’s historical drama Samrat Prithviraj collected Rs 55.05 cr by the end of its first week in the theaters. Bachchhan Paandey collected Rs 47.98 cr in a week and Raksha Bandhan barely witnessed any footfall in the theaters and earned Rs 38.30 cr in a week. In comparison, in 2021, his film Sooryavanshi drew in Rs 120.66 cr within a week of its release. Before the pandemic, in 2019, his film Good Newwz earned Rs 127.90 cr in a week and Housefull 4 collected Rs 129.35 crore in the first week.

The films which have managed to earn well during the first week of their release this year are Brahmastra (Rs 168.75 cr), The Kashmir Files (Rs 97.30 cr), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 92.05 cr), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 68.93 cr), and Vikram Vedha (Rs 58.57 cr). Though these figures look decent if looked at from the perspective of low box office collections of movies in 2022, overall, the year has been a dismal year for Bollywood movies.

Now, all eyes are on the year 2023, which is opening with a bang as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will hit the theaters on January 25, 2023. The year will also see the release of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.