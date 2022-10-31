Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God shows to be replaced by Kantara, Rishabh Shetty film screening to increase by 25%

The dubbed Hindi version of Kantara is giving stiff competition to Bollywood A-listers’ recent Diwali outings: Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God. According to reports, exhibitors have slowly started to replace shows of the two Bollywood films with the Kannada blockbuster.

Kantara‘s Hindi dubbed version has clocked in approximately Rs 40 crore within 16 days, riding on positive word of mouth and widespread critical acclaim. Ram Setu and Thank God meanwhile, have been lackluster at the box office.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, due to extremely low footfalls of Thank God and Ram Setu, programmers are now reducing the showcasing of the films by a “huge margin.”

After a 6-day dismissal performance by both Hindi releases—Ram Setu at around Rs 55 crore and Thank God clocking in Rs 27 crore—Kantara is still standing tall and is looking to grow stronger in its third week, with ticket rates approximately 40% lower than Ram Setu and 30% lower than Thank God, the report read.

Ram Setu and Thank God saw show reductions for Saturday and Sunday – with additional shows being allotted to Kantara. While the showcasing reduction was minimal for the weekend, a major chunk of shows of the two Hindi releases starting Monday will either be cancelled or replaced.

“The distributors have given tight instructions to keep limited showcasing and avoid the negativity of shows getting cancelled due to zero audience. Some morning and noon shows are already cancelled for Monday, and things don’t look bright for both Ram Setu and Thank God,” the report read.

Written and directed by Rishabh Shetty, Kantara has now emerged as the second biggest Kannada hit after KGF: 2. Produced by Hombale Films, the production house of KGF films, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar.