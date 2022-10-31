scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God shows to be replaced by Kantara, Rishabh Shetty film screening to increase by 25%

As Hindi releases Ram Setu and Thank God remain lacklustre at the box office, exhibitors have slowly started to replace shows of the two Bollywood films with the Kannada blockbuster Kantara.

Akshay Kumar, Ram Setu, Kantara, Kantara box filmKantara's Hindi dubbed version has clocked in approximately Rs 40 crore within 16 days.

The dubbed Hindi version of Kantara is giving stiff competition to Bollywood A-listers’ recent Diwali outings: Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God. According to reports, exhibitors have slowly started to replace shows of the two Bollywood films with the Kannada blockbuster.

Kantara‘s Hindi dubbed version has clocked in approximately Rs 40 crore within 16 days, riding on positive word of mouth and widespread critical acclaim. Ram Setu and Thank God meanwhile, have been lackluster at the box office.

Also read |Rishab Shetty says Kantara shouldn’t be remade in Hindi: ‘To play such characters you have to believe…’

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, due to extremely low footfalls of Thank God and Ram Setu, programmers are now reducing the showcasing of the films by a “huge margin.”

After a 6-day dismissal performance by both Hindi releases—Ram Setu at around Rs 55 crore and Thank God clocking in Rs 27 crore—Kantara is still standing tall and is looking to grow stronger in its third week, with ticket rates approximately 40% lower than Ram Setu and 30% lower than Thank God, the report read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

Ram Setu and Thank God saw show reductions for Saturday and Sunday – with additional shows being allotted to Kantara. While the showcasing reduction was minimal for the weekend, a major chunk of shows of the two Hindi releases starting Monday will either be cancelled or replaced.

“The distributors have given tight instructions to keep limited showcasing and avoid the negativity of shows getting cancelled due to zero audience. Some morning and noon shows are already cancelled for Monday, and things don’t look bright for both Ram Setu and Thank God,” the report read.

Written and directed by Rishabh Shetty, Kantara has now emerged as the second biggest Kannada hit after KGF: 2. Produced by Hombale Films, the production house of KGF films, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 11:12:49 am
Next Story

Saba Azad answers a ‘pressing’ fan question about why she used an old mobile phone: ‘Will keep it till I lose it’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi sara ananya
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor dress to scare: Inside pics from star-studded Halloween bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement