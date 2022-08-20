Cuttputlli trailer: Akshay Kumar is after a serial killer in this intriguing investigative thriller, watch video

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joins forces with Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh among others to take audiences on a journey of an investigative cop in his upcoming movie Cuttputlli. The trailer of the movie was launched in a unique manner in Mumbai today through a special Cuttputlli act by Akshay himself.

Akshay, who will be seen portraying the role of a determined and dutiful cop in the movie, said that Cuttputlli has a unique premise, which is what attracted him to the project in the first place.

The actor said in a statement, “Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise – and that’s what makes it unique!”

Director Ranjit M Tewari said, “Being given an opportunity to collaborate with Akshay sir for the second time was extremely humbling & exciting. I was attracted to Cuttputlli because the work of our police forces always intrigued me. I wanted our audiences to visually experience the mental acumen and perseverance along with the physical handwork that goes into solving a case.”

Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2, and for fans in the US, Cuttputlli will be available to stream on Hulu.