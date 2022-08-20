Cuttputlli trailer: Akshay Kumar is after a serial killer in this intriguing investigative thriller, watch video

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joins forces with Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh among others to take audiences on a journey of an investigative cop in his upcoming movie Cuttputlli. The trailer of the movie was launched in a unique manner in Mumbai today through a special Cuttputlli act by Akshay himself.
Akshay, who will be seen portraying the role of a determined and dutiful cop in the movie, said that Cuttputlli has a unique premise, which is what attracted him to the project in the first place.
The actor said in a statement, “Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise – and that’s what makes it unique!”
Director Ranjit M Tewari said, “Being given an opportunity to collaborate with Akshay sir for the second time was extremely humbling & exciting. I was attracted to Cuttputlli because the work of our police forces always intrigued me. I wanted our audiences to visually experience the mental acumen and perseverance along with the physical handwork that goes into solving a case.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2, and for fans in the US, Cuttputlli will be available to stream on Hulu.
Role clarity gives out-of-form players direction to work in: Rohit Sharma
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Shardul Thakur picks two quick wickets, Zimbabwe three down
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai
Maharashtra: Engineer foils fraudster’s bid to dupe MSEDCL employees by posing as chairman
Anand Mahindra shares video of car-gate design; netizens divided
Hyderabad: By accident, activist sets fire inside principal’s room; 3 suffer serious burns
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia
Future of Ukraine returned students at crossroads; here are some important questions answered
How to differentiate between rash from a mosquito bite and other skin rashes?
India’s star Olympic football captain Samar ‘Badru’ Banerjee dead
NEET-UG 2022: Check last year’s All India Quota admission process and cut-off
Jogi teaser: Diljit Dosanjh refuses to abandon family in this film set amid 1984 riots, watch
Watch: The Carlos Alcaraz rally that had Cincinnati on its feet in his 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 loss against Cameron Norrie
Day after CBI raids, Manish Sisodia says: ‘Centre worried about Arvind Kejriwal, not corruption’