Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai join hands for Rakshabandhan

Akshay Kumar starrer Rakshabandhan will be helmed by Aanand L Rai Akshay Kumar starrer Rakshabandhan will be helmed by Aanand L Rai

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to announce his upcoming film Rakshabandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Rakshabandhan will be produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. The film is expected to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

Announcing the film, Akshay wrote on Twitter, “A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly, it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film #RakshaBandhan to my sister Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special.”

He further wrote, “Directed by @aanandlrai. Written by #HimanshuSharma. Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplOfficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms. Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai. In theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn”

Rakshabandhan marks the second collaboration of actor Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai.

Excited about the collaboration, Aanand said in a statement, “Akshay is such a talented actor and I am really excited to collaborate with him once again for Rakshabandhan. The film is a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way.”

Akshay added, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life.”

Besides Rakshabandhan, Akshay Kumar has Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re in his kitty.

