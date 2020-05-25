Akshay Kumar, R Balki shoot coronavirus awareness ad at Mumbai studio

Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki recently shot for a COVID-19 awareness commercial (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar). Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki recently shot for a COVID-19 awareness commercial (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar).

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki today shot for a government-approved ad to create awareness about post-lockdown responsibilities. The shoot was held at Mumbai’s Kamalistan studio.

Akshay and Balki, who earlier collaborated on Mission Mangal and Padman, have become the first film personalities in the country to shoot outside their home since the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown on March 25.

R Balki confirmed to indianexpress.com that the shoot included minimum crew, and the team followed social distancing rules.

“This is an ad for the health ministry about our post lockdown responsibilities. We need to get back to work but ensure our safety and those of others. So, at our shoot, we did the same,” the director said.

He added, “With social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks and more, we got used to the shooting with precautions in a few minutes. Despite minimal crew and very strict protocols, we found we can do it quite easily.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd