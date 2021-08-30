scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar proud as BellBottom screened at mobile theatre in Ladakh

BellBottom was screened at a travelling cinema hall in Ladakh. It is the first inflatable cinema with a private company, PictureTime Digiplex, installing the theatre in the union territory.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: August 30, 2021 11:52:45 am
Akshay Kumar BellBottomAkshay Kumar's BellBottom screened at a mobile theatre in Leh. (Photos: akshaykumar/Instagram and akshaykumar/Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday said he was thrilled that his recently released film BellBottom was screened at a travelling cinema hall in Ladakh, touted as the world’s highest mobile theatre.

Last week, Ladakh got its first inflatable cinema with a private company, PictureTime Digiplex, installing the theatre in the union territory.

Also Read |Explained: Why despite its limited box office success, BellBottom’s theatrical is an important signal for Indian film industry

The company installed the theatre in Leh and claimed it to be the highest altitude theatre in the world, installed at a height of 11,562 feet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kumar’s BellBottom, which released theatrically in the country on August 19, was screened for the Indian Army and CISF personnel on August 22.

The actor took to Twitter and described the mobile theatre as “an amazing feat”.

“Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World’s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat!” Kumar, 53, wrote alongside the photo of the cinema hall.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. Stenzin Tankong’s Sekool, the acclaimed short film on the Changpa Nomads of Ladakh, was screened at the launch of the theatre.

