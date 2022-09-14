scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar promises to look after late hairstylist Milan Jadhav’s family

Actor Akshay Kumar lost his trusted hairstylist Milan Jadhav on September 12. The two had worked together for over 15 years.

Akshay KumarActor Akshay Kumar lost his hairstylist Milan Jadhav on September 12. (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar)

Actor Akshay Kumar recently lost his hairstylist Milan Jadhav, who has worked with him for 15 years. While the actor uploaded a post condoling the death, it has now come to light that Akshay has decided to support the late team member’s family.

Akshay had uploaded a picture featuring Milan from the sets of one of his movies and written in the caption, “You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years…Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano Om shanti.” Milan passed away after battling cancer.

 

Now, according to Pinkvilla, Akshay has decided to support and look after Milan’s family. A source said, “Milan was very close to Akki. He fell sick recently & when doctors did all the tests, they got to know he had 4th Stage cancer. Akshay was in shock. He is totally saddened by the news of his death. Akshay immediately after hearing the news, spoke to his family & consoled them and promised to look after them.”

On the work -front, Akshay was recently seen in Cuttputlli, which had a direct to digital release earlier this month. The film is the Hindi remake of 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. The Hindi film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and also stars Rakulpreet Singh the leading role. His last release, Raksha Bandhan, did not perform well at the box office, making it his third debacle this year.

Going forward, Akshay will be seen in Ram Setu, which will be a Dussehra release. The movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and marks the Hindi debut of Telugu actor Satya Dev. Post Ram Setu, Akshay has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, OMG 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:19:18 pm
