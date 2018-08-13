Gold actor Akshay Kumar: You have to be a producer’s actor first, then the director’s actor

Gold actor Akshay Kumar talks about the tips he gave to Mouni Roy for success in the industry. (Photo credit: APH Images) Gold actor Akshay Kumar talks about the tips he gave to Mouni Roy for success in the industry. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Akshay Kumar says his work ethic has helped him get through difficult times in Bollywood as producers trusted him even when he had over a dozen flops to his name. The actor, who is playing an assistant manager with dreams of leading the newly Independent India to Olympic victory in period drama Gold, said he has always considered himself to be producer’s actor first and that’s the advice he gave to his co-star, debutante Mouni Roy.

“Once I had 16 flops but I still had four more films (to release). Not because I was a director’s actor (yes, you have to be that) but because I was a producer’s actor. The producer is the one who invests money. One of them said, ‘It’s a two-hero film. This guy is fine. He is punctual, he does an okay job and he’ll do action and all’,” Akshay said recalling an incident from his early career.

“I believe in long-term thinking. I believe you have to be a producer’s actor first, then the director’s actor,” he added. Known for leading a disciplined life, both personally and professionally, Akshay said people remember how a person approaches his or her work.

“She (Mouni) asked me and I told her, ‘If you want to survive in this industry. Hits and flops will keep hitting you. Only thing that will keep you going is the mark you make for yourself… once that comes in people’s minds, (nothing can stop you).

“I know a lot of producers who say ‘We should take her, she gets ready in five minutes be it hair or makeup… At other times, they complain that the heroine is taking hours to get ready. It’s a very simple thing, but a very effective one. Even if you have made it big and all, but it (bad work ethic) will cut you out in the long term,” he said in a group interview here.

When asked if he knew any actors who came late, Akshay quipped, “I will never name people who are late. I’m very diplomatic. I have never taken any names.”

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold releases on August 15.

