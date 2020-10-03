Akshay Kumar: Problem of narcotics and drugs exists in Bollywood, but not everyone is involved

Akshay Kumar opened up about the flaws of Hindi film industry. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday took to his social media handles to post a video. In the video, he requested his fans to keep showering their favourite celebrities with love and support. Kumar also accepted that like any other industry, there are some flaws which exist in the Hindi film industry too.

Beginning the video on an emotional note, the Bell Bottom actor said, “Today, I talk to you with a heavy heart. In the last few weeks, I wanted to say some things, but there was so much negativity all around that I could not understand what to say, how much to say and whom to say it to.”

He added, “Even though we are called stars, it is you (the audience) who has made Bollywood what it is, with your love. We are not just an industry. Through the medium of films, we have promoted Indian values and culture. Films have tried to translate the emotions of the people of the country, be it the rage of the Angry Young Man, corruption or unemployment. So today, if you are angry, we accept that anger.”

Akshay Kumar mentioned how after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, many truths about the film industry had been revealed. He acknowledged the existence of the problem of narcotics and drugs in Bollywood.

“After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death, many issues have cropped up which have pained us as much as they have pained you. Also, these issues have made us look within and focus on many ills of the Hindi film industry. Like, narcotics and drugs are being talked about now. The problem of narcotics and drugs exists in Bollywood, I agree, but saying that everyone is involved in it, is not right. Drugs is a legal matter, and I am sure whatever action our law enforcement authorities are taking today will be right. Also, everyone in the industry will cooperate with them in the investigation,” Kumar shared.

Requesting his fans to not drag every celebrity into the controversy, Akshay Kumar said, “I request everyone to not look at every Bollywood celebrity as the culprit. This is not right.”

Kumar also had a request to the media to report some issues with sensitivity. He said, “I have always believed in the power of the media. If our media does not pick up the right issues at the right time, then many people will neither find a voice nor justice. I trust the media. I request them to continue raising their voice but with some sensitivity because one negative news item can destroy the reputation of a person which has been built with a lot of hard work.”

Concluding the video, Akshay Kumar asked his fans for their love and support as he said, “To the fans, I would like to say, you are the ones who have made us. If you are upset with us, we will work on our flaws and will win your love and trust. We are there because of you. Please be there for us. Thank you.”

