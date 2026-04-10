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‘Akshay Kumar never took advantage of Priyanka Chopra or me’, says Lara Dutta: ‘He saw two young girls with stars in their eyes’
Lara Dutta recalled the 'protective' environment provided by Akshay Kumar to her and Priyanka Chopra as they both made their Hindi film debut with him.
Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta won international beauty pageants in the year 2000, and soon after Bollywood came calling. Both Priyanka and Lara made their Hindi film debut in Akshay Kumar-starrer Andaaz, and before they knew it, they became the upcoming stars of the Hindi film industry. In a new interview, Lara looked back on this phase of her life and shared that it was Akshay who looked out for her and Priyanka. Describing him as “extremely protective”, Lara said that both her and PC did not have any guidance but Akshay “never took advantage of that.”
In a chat shared on the YouTube channel of atncanada, she said that she got “extremely lucky” with her first film. She called Akshay her “friend, philosopher and guide” and said, “Just to have that environment around you where you felt protected, you did not feel exploited in any which way and people, who kind of looked out for you.”
Talkinga bout Akshay’s guidance for her and Priyanka, Lara said, “Both Priyanka and I were coming in right at the same time. He saw two young girls coming in with stars in their eyes and zero guidance and direction. And he never took advantage of that. Today, I think he is such an incredibly street-smart person. He knows the business like the back of his hand, he knows what works. So, in that sense, I had a really strong springboard to take off from.”
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Andaaz producer Suneel Darshan has previously suggested that in the years after this film, Akshay and Priyanka were in a relationship. Akshay was already married to Twinkle Khanna at this time. He said that he had to drop Akshay from his film Barsaat as Twinkle had objected to him working with Priyanka.
He told Bollywood Hungama in an earlier chat that he dropped Akshay after they had already shot a song for Barsaat. He said, “I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife. She had issues with Priyanka, I was told… I feel the profession has its own hazards. Sometimes, the proximity, sometimes the individual’s own lifestyles, all these things come in the way and the media blows it out of proportion, without realising how much loss a filmmaker could suffer because of…”
Priyanka Chopra is now married to Nick Jonas and they are parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra. Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 25 years. Akshay and Priyanka worked together in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Waqt and a few other films.