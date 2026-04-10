‘Akshay Kumar never took advantage of Priyanka Chopra or me’, says Lara Dutta: ‘He saw two young girls with stars in their eyes’

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta won international beauty pageants in the year 2000, and soon after Bollywood came calling. Both Priyanka and Lara made their Hindi film debut in Akshay Kumar-starrer Andaaz, and before they knew it, they became the upcoming stars of the Hindi film industry. In a new interview, Lara looked back on this phase of her life and shared that it was Akshay who looked out for her and Priyanka. Describing him as “extremely protective”, Lara said that both her and PC did not have any guidance but Akshay “never took advantage of that.”

In a chat shared on the YouTube channel of atncanada, she said that she got “extremely lucky” with her first film. She called Akshay her “friend, philosopher and guide” and said, “Just to have that environment around you where you felt protected, you did not feel exploited in any which way and people, who kind of looked out for you.”