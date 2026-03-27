Akshay Kumar recalls late Asrani’s advice to ‘never produce a film’, weighs in on Rajpal Yadav’s case: ‘Told him not to produce films’

Actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan recently commented on Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case. During the promotions of their upcoming comedy Bhoot Bangla, Akshay and Priyadarshan also reflected on the trend of actors and directors becoming producers. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, they also spoke about working with late Asrani. Akshay recalled that his last conversation with the senior actor was also around producing films where he cautioned him against it.

Veteran actor Asrani passed away in October last year, and his last two films were with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. Talking about their fond memories of him, Priyadarshan said, “We are lucky that we both worked in his last two films with him. I have seen him since the time of Mere Apne; he played a different role in Sholay. In Koshish, he was a villain. In Abhimaan, he was amazing. Sometimes, I felt he did better than Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan). He was a complete actor; I exploited his comic acumen in this film. I have done a lot of work with Asrani sir; it’s a big loss. You must see Akshay and Asrani’s combination in Bhoot Bangla; they have some of the most hilarious scenes together.”

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Akshay Kumar also spoke about his last conversation with Asrani. He said, “I have done a lot of films with him. In his last days, he shared a couple of things from his life with me. He spoke about the time he faced the biggest stress of his life, he had told me, never produce a film. He said, ‘Akshay, don’t ever produce a film, it was the biggest mistake of my life when I put in my own money. When you produce a film with someone else’s money, it’s fine, the risk and profit is their’s, when you think of earning more for yourself by putting in your money, it never sits well.’ He had produced a film and faced huge losses. It was a good film, but it didn’t work. He said he lost his life savings because of that. So he told me never to produce by putting in your own money.”

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan on Rajpal Yadav’s case

While Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan discussed this, they also weighed in on Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case, for which he was in jail last month. Rajpal had borrowed money from someone to produce a film, and he failed to repay that amount, leading to the actor landing in trouble. Sharing his views on this, Akshay Kumar said, “It comes to the same thing that Asrani sahab said, never produce a film. I told him, ‘don’t produce films’. We are actors and producers know how to produce a film, so you should not try to be a producer when you don’t know the trick. If you are an actor, you should stay an actor. Do not think of making money hurriedly through shortcuts. I hope Rajpal comes out of this situation completely. What an actor he is! When people give 100 percent, he delivers 120-140 percent. It is so much fun working with him. Our banter comes so naturally that sometimes the line is not even written in the script, and when we make it and show it to him (Priyadarshan), he likes it.”

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Priyadarshan also added, “I have done 98 films, never produced a film. Most of the successful directors immediately produce their own film. I do a lot of physical comedy with Rajpal. In Bhoot Bangla, Akshay and Rajpal are like Tom and Jerry.”

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s upcoming projects

After Bhoot Bangla, Akshay and Priyadarshan will also work together in Haiwaan. Sharing an update on the film’s release, Priyadarshan said, “Haiwaan will release 90 days after Bhoot Bangla.” Akshay also shared that the film will come out sometime in August. After Haiwaan, Akshay and Priyadarshan also have Hera Pheri 3. Sharing an update on that film, Akshay and Priyadarshan shared, “Both of us don’t know, we are in complete darkness at present.”

Bhoot Bangla also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Paresh Rawal in important roles. The film is slated to release on 10th April.