Bhooth Bangla postponed amid Dhurandhar frenzy: ‘This shift will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve’

The makers of Bhooth Bangla have once again postponed the film’s release, shifting it from April 10 to April 16, with paid previews now scheduled to begin at 9 pm on the new date. The decision comes in the wake of the phenomenal box office performance of Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, which has crossed the Rs 1300 crore mark worldwide.

In an official note shared by Ekta Kapoor, the makers confirmed the change in plans. “After a collective call with our distributors and exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla — April 16, with the first show starting at 9 PM,” the statement read. The announcement reflects a strategic move aimed at maximizing box office potential for both films rather than creating a direct clash.

The makers also acknowledged the extraordinary run of Dhurandhar The Revenge, calling it a positive sign for the industry. “The exceptional performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is heartening for our film industry. Exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve,” the note added. With Dhurandhar continuing to draw massive audiences, the decision to delay Bhooth Bangla appears to be a calculated attempt to benefit from a less crowded release window.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he initially rejected playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: ‘I felt I wasn’t good enough’; says fatherhood changed everything

The statement concluded on an optimistic note: “The Bhooth Bangla team looks forward to welcoming you to cinemas on April 16 from 9 PM onwards.”

Originally slated for an April 10 release, Bhooth Bangla has been one of the most anticipated films of the year, largely due to the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, the duo behind iconic comedies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhag. However, the ongoing Dhurandhar frenzy has proven too strong to ignore.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.