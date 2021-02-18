Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj vs Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey: Six films that will clash at box office in 2021

With Yash Raj Films announcing their slate for the year 2021 on Wednesday, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s period drama Prithviraj is set to clash with Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey on Diwali this year. With the coronavirus pandemic wrecking havoc with the films schedule and shooting, 2021 is looking like a busy year ahead. The trade is keeping its fingers crossed that the situation will normalise and the audience will return to the theatres to binge on big-ticket films lined up for release. Now that fil shoots have resumed and cinema are open for business,the box office clashes are already in the offing.

Other than Prithviraj and Jersey, four other big banner films will also be fighting it out against each other at the box-office this year.

Let’s have a look at these films:

Prithviraj vs Jersey

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will have a Diwali release. (Photo: Manushi Chillar/Instagram and Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will have a Diwali release. (Photo: Manushi Chillar/Instagram and Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

After wrapping Jersey in January, Shahid Kapoor had announced that his sports-drama, Jersy will hit theatres on November 5, during the Diwali weekend. Jersey is a remake of 2019 Telugu hit film of the same title, starring Nani. It was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Akshay Kumar had earlier announced that his film, Raksha Bandhan would release on November 5, but now that film has gotten delayed. YRF on Wednesday announced their slate of films for 2021, and Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, is scheduled for a Diwali release too. Both these films are expected to do well as both the actors have a dedicated fan-following, and a festive release has evidently worked for star-studded films.

RRR vs Maidaan

SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan will release on Dussehra. (Photo: SS Rajamouli/Instagram and Maidaan/Instagram) SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan will release on Dussehra. (Photo: SS Rajamouli/Instagram and Maidaan/Instagram)

Two of the most awaited films, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Amit Sharma’s Maidaan, both starring Ajay Devgn, are set to release during the festival of Dussehra. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan and is set to hit theatres on October 13, while Maidaan will release on October 15.

After the success of the Bahubali franchise and its pan-Indian caste, RRR is expected to get attention nationwide. Maidaan, meanwhile, is a multi-starrer sports film based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–62), highlighting the heroic work of Syed Abdul Rahim.

When SS Rajamouli announced that RRR would release on Dussehra, Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor had lashed out at him and alleged a lack of camaraderie among Indian filmmakers. He also called the move “unethical”.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai vs Satyameva Jayate 2

Salman Khan ’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and John Abraham ’s Satyameva Jayate 2 wil release on Eid. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram and John Abraham/Instagram)

In January, Salman Khan had taken to social media to announce the release date of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He had shared on Twitter that his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in theatres on Eid. The decision came after several film distributors and exhibitors wrote to the superstar to help them revive single-screen cinema halls post the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

After a few days, on Republic Day, actor John Abraham had announced that his upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2 will release on Eid. Directed by Milaap Zaveri, the film features Divya Khosla Kumar also in the lead. Speaking about the clash, John had earlier said that with so many films lined up for release, lashes were inevitable.

He had said, “We are only releasing two films on the same day. There is enough space, and the audience will get an opportunity to choose from two good films.”