Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar’s Prithviraj to release in theatres on this date

Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar is all set to release in theatres. The YRF film, which was first scheduled to release in 2020, got postponed due to the pandemic. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj will now release in theatres on June 10.

Akshay Kumar shared a few character posters with a caption that read, “The grand Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan’s historic journey is coming to the big screen on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In November 2021, the film released the first teaser that gave a glimpse into the magnum opus. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. The film marks Miss World 2017 Manushi’s debut in the movies.

“It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me,” Akshay said in a previous statement.

Based on the life of the Rajput king, the film has found itself in controversy. A petition to ban the film has been sought in Lucknow. Earlier, Karni Sena had also requested a prior screening of the film before its wide release.

Ahead of Prithviraj, Akshay will be seen in Bachchan Pandey. His upcoming releases also include Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha, and OMG 2.