Akshay Kumar’s historical drama Prithviraj postponed, YRF to announce new release date

The release of Prithviraj, the historical drama based on the life of warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, has been postponed. The film had to hit the big screens on January 21. The decision seems to be taken in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country which have led to the closure of cinema halls in a few states.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update. He wrote, “‘PRITHVIRAJ’ NOT ON 21 JAN… YRF NOT DECIDED ON NEW RELEASE DATE YET… #Prithviraj #AkshayKumar #YRF.” Yash Raj Films is yet to announce the new release date of the film.

Written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj celebrates “the valour of India’s bravest Samrat”. Prithviraj Chauhan ruled present-day Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who plays the titular role in the movie, had called the historic drama, a tribute to the warrior’s heroism and life. “The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values,” the actor said earlier.

Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the magnum opus went on floors in November 2019. But its shooting was suspended in 2020 after the coronavirus induced lockdown, with the crew dismantling its two humongous sets.

Apart from Prithviraj, the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey and SS Rajamouli’s RRR have also been postponed.