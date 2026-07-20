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Akshay Kumar pranks Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan in London, watch
A viral video from their London outing shows Akshay Kumar pranking Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, after they watched the India vs England ODI.
Actor Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with Saif Ali Khan after 17 years in the upcoming action thriller Haiwaan. Ahead of the film’s release, the two were spotted in London alongside Saif’s son, Taimur Ali Khan They were among several celebrities who attended the series-deciding third ODI between India and England at Lord’s on Sunday. Several videos and pictures from the outing have since surfaced on social media, with one light-hearted moment between Akshay and Taimur grabbing fans’ attention.
In one of the viral videos, Akshay playfully pranked Taimur by pretending to lose his balance. He quickly regained his footing before bursting into laughter.
While Saif Ali Khan opted for an olive-green blazer over a light blue shirt, paired with a striped tie and a yellow pocket square, Taimur Ali Khan kept it simple in a light blue shirt for the outing. Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, caught fans’ attention with his fully grey beard.
📢 BREAKING 📢
Akshay Kumar almost fell at Lord’s .
Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur push him?#AkshayKumar #SaifAlikhan pic.twitter.com/s8ulXZ8RCQ
— Babbar (@Filmy_Babbar) July 20, 2026
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Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, Kriti Sanon and her rumoured partner Kabir Bahia also attended the match in London.
Haiwaan marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s seventh film together. The duo have previously shared screen space in Yeh Dillagi (1994), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat: They Are Back (1998), Aarzoo (1999) and Tashan (2008).
During a conversation with Variety India, Saif shared that Haiwaan feels different from their previous films. “We’re very lucky that he’s playing this part in the movie. It’s made it even more exciting because it’s a dangerous, negative role, and I haven’t seen him do that very often. I’m very excited to see it,” he said.
The actor further added, “I love Akshay. He’s like an elder brother to me. We have seen each other before. We go all the way back. There’s a special respect for someone who has served as long as he has. We have just gone through so much together. We have always had great chemistry.”
Helmed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11 this year. Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the movie is reportedly a remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam.
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