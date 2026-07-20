Akshay Kumar pranks Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan in London, watch

Actor Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with Saif Ali Khan after 17 years in the upcoming action thriller Haiwaan. Ahead of the film’s release, the two were spotted in London alongside Saif’s son, Taimur Ali Khan They were among several celebrities who attended the series-deciding third ODI between India and England at Lord’s on Sunday. Several videos and pictures from the outing have since surfaced on social media, with one light-hearted moment between Akshay and Taimur grabbing fans’ attention.

In one of the viral videos, Akshay playfully pranked Taimur by pretending to lose his balance. He quickly regained his footing before bursting into laughter.