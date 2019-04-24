Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently having a non-political chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From asking him if he likes mangoes, why he sleeps for only 3.5 hours to whether he misses his mother as he stays away from her to serve the nation, Akshay is having a heart-to-heart conversation with PM Modi.

The entire conversation is being streamed by ANI. Akshay is interacting with PM Modi at Lok Kalyan Marg.

A day before releasing the conversation, the 51-year-old actor shared a few snippets and tweeted, “While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi.”

Modi replied to his tweet and wrote, “Dear @akshaykumar, it was good talking to you about everything, except politics and elections :) I’m sure people would like watching our conversation.”