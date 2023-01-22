scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar welcomes PM Modi asking party workers to avoid ‘unnecessary comments on films’: ‘He is our biggest influencer’

Akshay Kumar said that PM Narendra Modi's comments will prove 'to be great for the industry'. Bollywood Pathaan is the latest film to get censure from members of the BJP.

Akshay Kumar PM Modi boycott PathaanPM Narendra Modi's remarks came amid the boycott call against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Pathaan by a few senior BJP leaders.
Listen to this article
Akshay Kumar welcomes PM Modi asking party workers to avoid ‘unnecessary comments on films’: ‘He is our biggest influencer’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments, where he cautioned BJP leaders from making unnecessary remarks against movies and personalities to grab headlines, and said if things change it’ll be “great for the industry”. During the BJP National Executive meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi had said, “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do.”

At the trailer launch of his upcoming feature film Selfiee, Akshay was asked about his views on PM Modi’s comments. The actor said it’s about time that things change as the film industry works very hard but is vulnerable to attacks from anyone.

Also read |Ahead of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s rise and fall at box office, in numbers

“Positivity is always welcome. And of our Prime Minister is saying something like this. He is India’s biggest influencer. If he is saying something and if things change it’ll be great for the industry. And why not, things should change, because we go through so much.

“We make films, go to the censor board, get them passed and then someone says something and phir gadbad ho jati hai (it becomes messy). But now that he’s said it, I think it’ll be better for us,” Akshay said at the launch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...

According to a BJP office bearer, who was present at the meeting, the prime minister in his speech had “cautioned” those who make statements to grab headlines. “He told them that they should refrain from doing so,” the office bearer said.

Film bodies, including Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), had earlier expressed their happiness over PM Modi’s comment and called it a “big boost of confidence” for the Hindi film industry, which has been fighting a perception battle.

The PM’s remarks came amid the boycott call against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Pathaan by a few senior BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra and Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur.

Advertisement

With fresh protest against Pathaan in Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that “it’s duty of state govt to maintain law and order” after superstar Shah Rukh Khan called him and “expressed concern” regarding violent protest against his upcoming film Pathaan. The development came a day after the Assam CM, answering to media queries, had said, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan.”

Selfiee, billed as an action comedy drama also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta, the film will hit cinema halls on February 24.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 17:44 IST
Next Story

‘Accha hisaab liya jayega’: Former CM Kamal Nath to MP police ahead of polls

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce's performance
Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce’s performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close