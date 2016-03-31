Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Akshay Kumar plays cricket with Asin’s husband and friend Rahul Sharma, see pic

Asin shared a picture of her husband Rahul Sharma playing cricket with friend Akshay Kumar at their house.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 31, 2016 12:52:27 pm
akshay kumar, asin, rahul sharma, akshay, akshay kumar in delhi, akshay kumar rahul sharma, asin akshay kumar, akshay asin rahul, asin rahul marriage, asin news, akshay kumar news, akshay kumar movies, akshay kumar upcoming movies, akshay kumar latest news, entertainment news Akshay Kumar is in Delhi shooting for his upcoming movie 2.0 also starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The actor is enjoying his stay in Delhi with friend Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma. He was seen enjoying a match of cricket on Sunday with Rahul at the latter’s house. (Source: Posted on Insatgram by Asin)
Akshay Kumar is in Delhi shooting for his upcoming movie 2.0 also starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The actor is enjoying his stay in Delhi with friend Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma. He was seen enjoying a match of cricket on Sunday with Rahul at the latter’s house.

Asin shared a picture of her husband in their lawn having fun with Akshay and the others. The duo are good friends and it was through Akshay that Rahul met Asin and fell for the actress. Akshay and his wife Twinkle were the brand ambassadors of Micromax, which is co-owned by Rahul. The actor worked with Asin in the film Khiladi 786.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Asin wrote, “Boys will be boys! #latergram #sundayshenanigans #cricket #rahul #akshay #home #delhi.

Asin got married to Rahul on January 19, this year in Delhi. Their wedding was attended by cupid Akshay Kumar. The couple later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by the who’s who of the industry.

