Akshay Kumar plays cricket with Asin’s husband and friend Rahul Sharma, see pic

Akshay Kumar is in Delhi shooting for his upcoming movie 2.0 also starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The actor is enjoying his stay in Delhi with friend Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma. He was seen enjoying a match of cricket on Sunday with Rahul at the latter’s house. (Source: Posted on Insatgram by Asin) Akshay Kumar is in Delhi shooting for his upcoming movie 2.0 also starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The actor is enjoying his stay in Delhi with friend Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma. He was seen enjoying a match of cricket on Sunday with Rahul at the latter’s house. (Source: Posted on Insatgram by Asin)

Akshay Kumar is in Delhi shooting for his upcoming movie 2.0 also starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The actor is enjoying his stay in Delhi with friend Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma. He was seen enjoying a match of cricket on Sunday with Rahul at the latter’s house.

Asin shared a picture of her husband in their lawn having fun with Akshay and the others. The duo are good friends and it was through Akshay that Rahul met Asin and fell for the actress. Akshay and his wife Twinkle were the brand ambassadors of Micromax, which is co-owned by Rahul. The actor worked with Asin in the film Khiladi 786.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Asin wrote, “Boys will be boys! #latergram #sundayshenanigans #cricket #rahul #akshay #home #delhi.

Asin got married to Rahul on January 19, this year in Delhi. Their wedding was attended by cupid Akshay Kumar. The couple later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by the who’s who of the industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd