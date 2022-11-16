scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Akshay Kumar to play Jaswant Singh Gill, the man who rescued 65 coal miners. All that you need to know about the real-life hero

Akshay Kumar is once again set to play a real-life hero with Pooja Entertainment's next. The film will showcase the story of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 65 miners from a coal mine in 1989.

akshay kumar, jaswant singh gillAkshay Kumar is set to play engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 65 coal miners' lives in India's first coal mine rescue in 1989. (Photo: PR, Eastern Coalfields/Twitter)

Bollywood has over the years considered Akshay Kumar to always lift them up and rescue the industry during low phases. And seems like the story continues on screen too. After playing a man who brings Indians home from a war-torn country in Airlift, the actor is now set to play Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued miners in an operation in 1989.

Backed by Pooja Entertainment, the film will tell the heroic real life story of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer, who under difficult circumstances saved 65 miners. It was known as India’s first coal mine rescue. To commemorate the day, November 16 was marked as ‘Rescue Day’

Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement about playing the real hero. Replying to the union minister of coal and mines tweet about Jaswant Singh Gill, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission – this day 33yrs ago. मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं #SardarJaswantSinghGill जी का किरदार अपनी फ़िल्म में निभा रहा हूँ. It’s a story like no other!”

Also Read |Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: ‘I thought about moving there’

Producer Vashu Bhagnani called it an honour and privilege to be able to showcase this story through his film. “Remembering Late #SardarJaswantSinghGill on this day, who rescued the lives of miners who were stuck in the coal mines of Raniganj under very difficult circumstances. It is indeed an honour and privilege to showcase his heroic act in our next film,” he tweeted.

 

The film will reunite Akshay with Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai. The edge-of-the-seat drama is scheduled for a release in 2023.

As readers would remember, in July this year, the first look of Akshay Kumar was released, while the team was filming in London. It showed Akshay flaunting a thick beard and a turban to complete his sardar look.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar says he backed out of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences, apologises to fans: ‘Not happy with how things shaped up’

Who was Jaswant Singh Gill?

Advertisement

Born on November 22, 1939, at Sathiala in Amritsar, Jaswant Singh Gill had studied at Khalsa School and graduated from Khalsa College in 1959. The Amritsar-based engineer played a significant role in rescuing miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal. On the fateful day of November 16, 1989, miners were breaking coal walls by triggering blasts at the Mahabir colliery of Eastern Coalfield Limited. As an adjacent underground water table cracked, water gushed in and started drowning them. Out of 220 miners, six miners died on the spot. Gill then jumped inside and helped rescue the remaining 65, in a six-hour-long long dangerous ordeal.

 

Jaswant Singh Gill died on November 26, 2019, leaving behind his wife and four children. He was awarded Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak by the then president Ramaswamy Venkataraman. A chock in Majitha Road, Amritsar was also named after him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...

Last year, there were murmurs of a film being made on his heroic act. Along with Akshay, actor Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal’s names also surfaced to play the lead role in the biopic. As per a report in The Tribune, his son Dr Sarvpreet Singh Gill had said his father had entered into an agreement with the makers and had given all rights to director Dharmendra Suresh Desai who had visited the family recently. He also informed how the team had planned to shoot a part in Amritsar and Khalsa College too. It’s unknown why the said deal fell flat and how Pooja Entertainment came into the picture.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 11:25:02 am
Next Story

Step inside Jim Sarbh’s sprawling Spanish villa overlooking a beach, with private pool, large lawns, and 90s style living room

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first wedding anniversary: ‘Celebrating a year of love, honour’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement