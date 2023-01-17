scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar has a perfect anniversary wish for Twinkle Khanna: ‘Two imperfect people perfectly stuck together’

Akshay Kumar wished wife Twinkle Khanna on their wedding anniversary with a candid picture and a beautiful caption.

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar wished wife Twinkle Khanna on their wedding anniversary. (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar)
Actor Akshay Kumar and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. They had tied the knot in 2001 in a simple wedding ceremony.

To mark the special occasion, Akshay took to social media to wish his wife of 22 years. The actor posted a candid picture with Twinkle, where both of them are seen laughing over a joke. He captioned it, “Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina.”

Twinkle Khanna, meanwhile, shared a few photos and wrote in the caption, “Only he could have got me this card! 22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It’s been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability. I suppose you don’t have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough.”

Akshay Kumar’s social media post received many comments from his colleagues. Tiger Shroff, who will soon be seen with Akshay in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, commented on the picture, “Happy anniversary sir wish the both of you the best years of your lives ahead.” Lara Dutta commented, “Happy Anniversary to both of you!” and Akshay’s Rowdy Rathore co-star Sonakshi Sinha commented, “Happy happy anniversary you two.”

Also Read |Honey Singh reveals how Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar helped him after he was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder: ‘She also recommended a doctor…’
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two children – son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi for the first time in Selfiee. He also has Oh My God 2, the Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

