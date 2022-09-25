Akshay Kumar pens a heartwarming birthday wish for daughter Nitara: ‘From holding my hand to holding her own bag…’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram on Sunday and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter Nitara Kumar. The Khiladi actor shared a video of the duo trying to walk in a desert while holding each other’s hands. Although, what caught everyone’s attention was his beautiful birthday wish where he said that his daughter was growing up too fast.

He wrote, “From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you.”

Akshay is a doting father and his love for his children has always reflected on his wife, Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram account. Twinkle often shares adorable pictures of Akshay and Nitara where the father-daughter are seen doing various activities together. From gardening to taking her to an amusement park, Akshay’s love for Nitara is endless.

He is also a worried father and had earlier spoken about how Nitara is afraid of paps. In an interview with Filmfare, Akshay had said, “It breaks my heart to hear my daughter say she doesn’t want to go out for family dinners because there will be paparazzi, and she hates the flashing lights.”

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in the movie Ram Setu. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev.