Before Gold, a look back at Akshay Kumar films which stoked patriotic fervour

Akshay Kumar has a finger on the pulse of the box office right now. Before anyone else, he understood the inclination of the audience towards patriotic cinema and in no time became the mascot of the genre. His association with patriotic films brought him the title of ‘new age Manoj Kumar’.

What made Akshay stand apart from his contemporaries was the absence of jingoism in his new age patriotic movies like Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Baby and Airlift. His movies focused on dealing with the enemies present within the system and are a hindrance to the growth of the nation.

Now, with his latest release Gold, the actor is bringing forward the story of Indian Hockey team’s first big win at the 1948 Olympics. Gold, a Reema Kagti directorial, is based on true events and narrates the story of independent India’s first Olympic gold win. Akshay’s character Tapan Das makes no secret of the fact that it is about defeating the Britishers in their own land as he utters, “humara team angrez ko London mein hara kar apna 200 saal purana ghulaami ka badla lega (our team will defeat the Britishers in London and avenge the 200 years of subjugation)”.

Before you head to the theatres to watch Gold this Independence Day, here is a list of Akshay Kumar movies which stoked patriotic fervour.

1. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty has Akshay in the role of an army officer Captain Virat Bakshi who is on a vacation, but defending his country is his priority. When it comes to protecting the nation from active sleeper cells run by terrorist outfits, everything else takes a back seat for him. He is also ready to break some rules to safeguard the lives of many. The AR Murugadoss directorial applauds the soldiers who put country before anything else.

2. Baby

In 2015 release Baby, the undercover agent Ajay Rajput aka Akshay is once again out to disrupt the plan of the terrorists. This time, he had Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati and Danny Denzongpa for company. Baby is the name of the unit which carries out missions against Pakistan-based terrorism and the final mission ends with them getting hold of Hafiz Saeed-like maulana who spreads hate against India in Pakistan.

3. Airlift

Based on a real story, the film is about a businessman Ranjit Katiyal (Akshay Kumar) who lives in Kuwait. When Iraq invades Kuwait, he does everything he can to help his stranded countrymen get out of the war-torn land. A Republic Day release, the film was packed with the right amount of patriotism.

