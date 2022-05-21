Akshay Kumar says he ‘hates’ North vs South distinction: ‘Unfortunate that we keep dividing ourselves’

The back-to-back commercial failure of Bollywood films is fuelling the heated debate about whether South Indian films are ruling the box office. Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut hailed South actors’ ability to stay connected with their audience. The actor told ABP Live that people are able to relate to South Indian films because “they are deeply rooted in their culture.” She added, “The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong.”

Now, Akshay Kumar has weighed in on the conversation. The actor told IndiaToday.in that he doesn’t believe in this divide. “I hate it when someone says South industry and North. We are all one industry and that is what I believe,” Akshay Kumar said, adding that the day people realise that ‘we are one industry’, things will improve.

“It is unfortunate that this debate is happening, and we are all becoming victims of it. Why can’t we be called one industry? Why are we being called the North and South industry? All our languages are good, we are talking our mother tongues and we are all beautiful. It is unfortunate that we keep dividing ourselves,” he concluded.

Akshay is looking forward to the release of Prithviraj. The film is inspired by the text of Prithviraj Raso, the epic poem by Chand Bardai. Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar had earlier said, “In my 30 years of career, I am doing such a big historical for the first time. It’s a matter of pride for me that I was offered this film. Mera jeevan safal hogaya ke mujhe yeh mauka mila. (I feel humbled that I got this opportunity)”

Prithviraj, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chillar, is set to have a theatrical release on June 3.