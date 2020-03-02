Akshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty has made a fabulous film

Akshay Kumar strikes a pose for the shutterbugs at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event (Express photo: Varinder Chawla). Akshay Kumar strikes a pose for the shutterbugs at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi on Monday, Akshay Kumar spoke about his experience of working on the film and collaborating with actors like Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif.

“I have made 135 films, and for the first time, I am watching such a huge crowd. Rohit has made a fabulous movie. I hope the audience will like it. Ajay (Devgn) and I started our careers together, and we have reached here, where we have done so many films together,” Akshay said.

The action star then went on to throw light on why the police uniform holds such a special place in his heart.

“It feels good when I get an opportunity to wear the police uniform. We all are lucky to get opportunities where we play such great roles,” the Sooryavanshi actor added.

Sooryavanshi also marks the reunion of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar on celluloid.

“I was stunned that Katrina has done such a fabulous work in the film. I have become a huge fan of her,” Akshay complimented friend and co-star Katrina.

Also starring Ranveer Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Kumud Mishra, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, Sooryavanshi releases on March 24.

