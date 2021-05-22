Akshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom’s release on Independence Day: ‘Will make announcements at the right time’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has addressed reports about the release date of his upcoming films Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom. Akshay said that he is overwhelmed with the kind of excitement fans have shown for these movies.

“I’m humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time,” he said in a statement.

Sooryavanshi, a Rohit Shetty film, was first scheduled to release in March 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie was delayed by a year. Earlier this year, the makers announced that Sooryavanshi will hit theatres on April 30, but due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, cinema halls were shut down. Hence, the film was postponed indefinitely.

Produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Reliance Entertainment, Sooryavanshi also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom, which sees the actor in the role of a R&AW agent, was scheduled for a theatrical release on May 28. The espionage thriller, also starring Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Earlier this year, the makers dismissed rumours about Bell Bottom’s OTT release.