Akshay Kumar on son Aarav’s disinterest in Bollywood, being questioned for working in 4 films a year: ‘I am not stealing for anyone’

Actor Akshay Kumar is clueless why his decision to feature in multiple films a year gets flak. The actor, who starred in five releases this year alone, feels he is attacked for this unfairly. The conversation around his multiple releases a year increased this year after Akshay delivered four consecutive flops– Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. His solo OTT release, Cuttputlli, also opened to poor reviews.

During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, when asked why he works so much, Akshay wondered what’s wrong in doing work on time. “Tell me, does anyone here ask their kids why they work so much? People ask ítni gambling kyun karta hai, itna peeta kyun hai (why do you gamble so much, why do you drink so much)’. But who questions someone for working a lot?”

Akshay said if he gets the opportunity to do multiple films in a year, he would continue to do that as he is not “stealing from anyone” and working. “I do four films a year. Yes, I do it. I do ads, sure. I work, but I am not stealing from anyone. I don’t understand. Media persons ask me why do you get up early? But morning is for waking up, right. They ask me why do you sleep so early. ‘Arre bewakoof, raat ko sota hai aadmi (You fool, people sleep at night).’

“I don’t understand what I am doing wrong. I will work, who won’t if they have a chance to do work. I will do four films. I will give 50 days if required and 90 days if needed,” he added.

At the event, the actor also opened up about how his son Aarav is not interested in watching films. Akshay said he wants to show Aarav films, wants to have discussion about it–but his son is simply not interested.

“I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn’t want to see films. I want to put him into all that, but he just doesn’t want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing. So there are two ways of doing it: one, you keep it hidden or you give them so much that they don’t want to do it,” Akshay added.