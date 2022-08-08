Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘It’s a free country, but…’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotional spree. The actor has been busy promoting the upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan, with the filmmaker and the main cast.

In his recent promotional event at Kolkata, Akshay was asked about the social media trends demanding boycott on his new movie and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The artiste said that ‘it’s a free country, and anyone can do what they want’ but also had a special request to make of those people behind such trends.

“As I just said this, it is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (speaking about the two big releases) helps the economy of India. We are all at the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (the trolls) and you (the media), don’t get into it,” said the Raksha Bandha star as the audience gathered at the event started to clap.

Earlier, Aamir Khan had appealed to people to watch his film in theatres and said, “That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said. The Dangal star added, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films,” the actor said during a media interaction.

Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are releasing on the day of Rakhi, that is August 11. Filmmakers, theatre owners and distributors are hopeful that the release of two such big-ticket movies in cinemas would boost the Hindi box office somewhat, which has of late, been performing poorly.