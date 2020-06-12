Akshay Kumar on shooting amid coronavirus pandemic: It was weird, I couldn’t hug Balki

Akshay Kumar talked about the importance of not letting fear of coronavirus hinder one’s work-life. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla). Akshay Kumar talked about the importance of not letting fear of coronavirus hinder one’s work-life. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

Akshay Kumar, in a webinar with Nashik Police commissioner, Vishwas Nangare Patil on Thursday lauded the police personnel for their efforts in the fight against coronavirus. He said, “Today, when there is a war against the coronavirus, the police are at the forefront. Their commitment, selfless service and courage are commendable. Now, as the lockdown has started easing, the police force is working round the clock, so that our lives can slowly and smoothly unlock.”

He also spoke about the safety measures to be followed during such trying times and urged people to follow the guidelines shared by the government when we step out.

Asked how it felt to shoot for a day amid the pandemic, Akshay Kumar shared, “I was excited to face the camera after so many days. I also felt a little weird because there were less than half the normal number of crew members on the set. It felt different to meet and greet people maintaining distance because normally we hug and shake hands. I couldn’t hug Balki sir. Everything was being sanitised all the time. We had to check everybody’s body temperature and wear a mask at all times. The assistant would come to explain a scene, that too keeping distance and wearing a mask. A couple of them also wore face-shields. It felt like we were preparing to go to war.”

He added, “We will be going back to work slowly, but following all the rules and regulations to stay safe. We have to get back to work. We can’t be scared. If we are scared, we will lose our battle. We have to go ahead and we have to fight it.”

Since the countrywide lockdowns are being eased, Akshay Kumar mentioned the importance of not letting fear of coronavirus hinder one’s work life. He advised, “In phase one of unlock, the number of cases (COVID-19 positive) are increasing. At this point, we have to be even more cautious. Many offices are opening up, but if you have the option to work from home, then please use that option. If you are stepping out to go to the office, please make sure you wear a mask, covering your mouth and nose. I keep seeing so many wearing the mask in a way that either their mouth or their nose is exposed. Cover your mouth and nose, please. Keep washing your hands regularly. Try not to step out as much as possible. Try ordering essentials online. Help people who are less privileged than you are.”

Asking people to trust the authorities and abide by rules and regulations, Kumar concluded, “Trust the authorities and follow the rules and regulations laid down by them. I have said this before, and I am saying it again, we will have to live with it. It will be like how we have been living with the flu and cold. We have to take all the precautions. But don’t be scared, we have to move forward. If you get scared, your immunity will become less.”

