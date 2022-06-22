Akshay Kumar on Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha releasing the same day: ‘It’s not a clash, hope both films…’

Akshay Kumar, along with filmmaker Aanand L Rai and co-star Bhumi Pednekar, launched the trailer of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Here, while addressing the press, Akshay spoke about his film clashing at the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s highly-anticipated Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actor said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”

Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha are scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, also stars Mona Singh and Nag Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Akshay also shared the trailer on social media platforms and wrote, “Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! ✨

#RakshaBandhanTrailer is out, watch now.”

Since the trailer gave glimpses of the premise of the film which revolves around how a brother gives his all to get his four sisters married, the actor also spoke about his relationship with his sister Alka Bhatia, who is presenting the film backed by Rai’s production house Colour Yellow Films.

Akshay shared how he and his sister have hardly ever had any kind of sibling rivalry. He said, “Agar 7-8 saal ke andar kuch ho toh. Varna mujhe yaad nahi hai humari koi ladai hui ho. (It could have happened in the last 7-8 years. But, otherwise I don’t remember having any kind of fight with my sister).”

“She is my biggest supporter, my biggest critic, she is everything to me and I am everything to her,” Akshay Kumar concluded.