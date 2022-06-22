scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Akshay Kumar on Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha releasing the same day: ‘It’s not a clash, hope both films…’

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, and Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha are releasing on August 11 in cinemas.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2022 1:10:04 pm
aamir and akshayRaksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are both releasing on August 11.

Akshay Kumar, along with filmmaker Aanand L Rai and co-star Bhumi Pednekar, launched the trailer of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Here, while addressing the press, Akshay spoke about his film clashing at the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s highly-anticipated Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actor said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”

Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha are scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, also stars Mona Singh and Nag Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Best of Express Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...Premium
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
More Premium Stories >>

Akshay also shared the trailer on social media platforms and wrote, “Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! ✨
#RakshaBandhanTrailer is out, watch now.”

Since the trailer gave glimpses of the premise of the film which revolves around how a brother gives his all to get his four sisters married, the actor also spoke about his relationship with his sister Alka Bhatia, who is presenting the film backed by Rai’s production house Colour Yellow Films.

Also Read |Samrat Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi on audience rejecting Akshay Kumar in the role: ‘Boycotting it for things he has done in past…’

Akshay shared how he and his sister have hardly ever had any kind of sibling rivalry. He said, “Agar 7-8 saal ke andar kuch ho toh. Varna mujhe yaad nahi hai humari koi ladai hui ho. (It could have happened in the last 7-8 years. But, otherwise I don’t remember having any kind of fight with my sister).”

“She is my biggest supporter, my biggest critic, she is everything to me and I am everything to her,” Akshay Kumar concluded.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza: Here’s how Bollywood celebrated International Yoga Day 2022
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement