Akshay Kumar on Padman National Award win: All my tiredness vanished after hearing the news

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are overjoyed as their film PadMan has won the National Award for Best Film On Social Issues at the 66th National Awards.

Advertising

Twinkle Khanna who turned a producer with Padman learnt about her film winning the National Award through social media. Resharing a tweet she came across on Friday evening, Twinkle tweeted, “Thank you! Completely overwhelmed -I was in the car-saw this very tweet and discovered we actually won the National Award! #Padman.”

The first thing Twinkle did after reading the tweet was call husband Akshay who was busy promoting his upcoming release Mission Mangal. Replying to his wife Twinkle’s tweet, Akshay wrote, “Yes and the next call was to me, half anxious…half excited to confirm if we’d actually won the #NationalAward for Best Film On Social Issues for #PadMan. All I can say, ‘Saari duniya se kaho, Copy That!’ 😁” The last line of his tweet is from his next film Mission Mangal.

Thank you! Completely overwhelmed -I was in the car-saw this very tweet and discovered we actually won the National Award! #Padman https://t.co/s1xwoiiJfn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 9, 2019

Yes and the next call was to me, half anxious…half excited to confirm if we’d actually won the #NationalAward for Best Film On Social Issues for #PadMan. All I can say, ‘Saari duniya se kaho, Copy That!’ 😁 https://t.co/kti4I7DvxO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019

Later, the actor in a statement mentioned how Friday was a rewarding day for him. He also shared that the news of winning a National Award has made him forget all the tiredness of Mission Mangal promotions.

Advertising

“I was in the midst of Mission Mangal promotions when Tina called me asking if it was true? If Pad Man had actually won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. All my tiredness of promotions vanished hearing this news,” he said.

He added, “I remember it was on the sets of PadMan only that Sonam and I got the news of winning our respective National Awards last year. So life has come a full circle and I couldn’t be happier for Tina for winning this with her debut production and of course R.Balki for putting it all together and the entire team behind PadMan.”

Not only this, but Akshay also presented the award-winning Marathi film Chumbak. Swanand Kirkire won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film. The Khiladi Kumar mentioned it in his statement and said, “Over all, it’s been a rewarding day.”

Sonam Kapoor who played the female lead in Padman along Radhika Apte, penned a note after the film won a National Award. Sharing a series of photos from the sets of the film, she wrote, “This is one for the books! Creating a movie around social issues always has its challenges. It’s truly humbling to have received the acceptance of our country and the National Film Award committee, this is the only gratification one can ask for. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this amazing journey, each and everyone one of you was an integral part of this labour of love. #PadMan #NationalFilmAward.”

Padman, directed by R Balki was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganatham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad the manufacturing machine, and based on the short story penned by Twinkle Khanna (The Legen of Lakshmi Prasad).