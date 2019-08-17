Akshay Kumar on Mission Mangal: Our aim to make the film was to make science understandable

Akshay Kumar is elated that his recent release, Mission Mangal which stars five female actors Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari has had a marvellous opening at the box office. The actor while speaking to media on Friday night expressed his excitement and the need for more such films.

About his initial reaction to the kind of a successful journey the film has started on Independence Day, Akshay said, “On a release day, when you know things are going well, I subside. It’s a normal reaction from my side. I was not expecting this kind of response, to be honest. This is a new genre, never done in the Indian film industry.”

He also emphasised on the need to make more mainstream films on scientific subjects and said, “I am glad this has worked and a new genre has opened up for the film industry. Hollywood makes fourteen to fifteen films on science, but this is our first. Just last night I was pitched a science fiction. I knew this has worked and now several films will be made.”

“When we were making it, writing it, lots of people had told us how much business it’ll do, ‘It’ll go till 60-70 crore.’ Because this genre is not explored, nobody knows. It was a big risk. I had no idea where this film would go, how would people react to science. It was a risk worth taking. Children are watching the film, dragging their parents who are then realising even they didn’t know what kind of things go on to send a satellite on Mars,” he added.

While the film is receiving a lot of love, it has also been criticised for oversimplifying space science to make it understandable for an average moviegoer, and for children. On this, Akshay said, “Our aim to make the film was to make science very simple. Even I didn’t know about this but the story was so simplistic, I understood it. We did what we could understand. If you understand more, if you don’t like it, then don’t watch it, what can we do. We have made the film for children too, not only for intellectuals.”

Akshay comes from an era of multi-starrer films. According to him, Mission Mangal is nothing less than that and credits the film’s success to the fact that there are so many actors in it that add to the film’s credibility.

The fifty-one-year-old actor said, “Without taking any names, actors in our industry still don’t understand the that they should do two heroes, three heroes subjects. They are not doing it. I tried to find out why but everyone wants to do a solo hero subject. The earlier generation, my generation used to do that. If you see (now), there’s no three hero subject. With extreme difficulty, after folding hands, two heroes will come together, this doesn’t happen in Hollywood. It only happens here and it’s very sad.”

He further added, “I would love to do a four, five hero subject. It doesn’t matter. Till your role is fine and you know you’re a part of a good film. Is it the insecurity that matters to them? I fail to understand.”