Akshay Kumar says he and Twinkle Khanna ‘don’t interfere’ in each other’s lives: ‘We think in two opposite directions’

Actor Akshay Kumar in a recent interview opened up about the secret of his successful marriage with wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. Akshay spoke about how he and Twinkle navigate through their differences, and also gave a peek into how their marriage works.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Akshay said, “It works very weirdly. I have no idea. She thinks there, I think there. We think in two opposite directions.” Akshay and Twinkle tied the know in 2001 and have been married for over 20 years. They are parents to two children — Aarav (19) and Nitara (9).

Akshay then revealed how he and Twinkle don’t interfere in each other’s lives and believe in giving each other space. He said, “If asked, then she will give me a suggestion. If she asks me to read her column, I will read it. If she asks what I think about it; I will say this is not a good thing. If not asked, I keep myself aside. I don’t interfere with her life, she doesn’t interfere with mine.”

The Samrat Pritiviraj actor also shared how, for him and his family, having a work-life balance is of utmost importance. He said, “It is very important that you keep a balance of your life.” Giving an anecdote from a recent shoot in a farmer’s house, Akshay shared, “I will tell you the truth, though his house was really small there was happiness all around, even more than mine, though I have everything. They were happy because they are not stressed out about anything. They wake up in the morning and go to work, in the evening they eat dinner before sunset. They work the entire day, their children go to a school nearby. They have managed to keep a balance.”

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paanday, and is now preparing for the release of his upcoming period drama, Samrat Prithviraj, on June 3. The film is based on the life story of medieval Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan and his battles against the Mohammed of Ghor.