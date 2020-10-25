scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Bihar polls

Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb: My character has been handled very wisely, sensitively

In Laxmmi Bomb, the character of Akshay Kumar gets possessed by a spirit, and what happens post that forms the backbone of the story.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | October 25, 2020 12:36:55 pm
Laxmmi Bomb, akshay kumar Laxmmi BombLaxmmi Bomb releases on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. (Photo: FoxStarHindi/YouTube)

Akshay Kumar’s next project is Laxmmi Bomb, a comedy-horror film that is directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is the Hindi remake of Lawrence’s own 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.

While speaking to Maniesh Paul in a promotional interview for the film, Akshay said, “I’ve been in my career for 30 years. But the character of Laxmmi has been the most mentally intensive role I’ve ever played. But somehow I managed it. And I thank my director. He is behind everything about this character — how it moves, what it says and how it dances.”

He added, “In a way, I have imitated him. If this film works, it is because of Lawrence.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the film, the character of Akshay Kumar gets possessed by a spirit, and what happens post that forms the backbone of the story. In the released promos, we also see Akshay donning the saree. Further commenting upon his character, the actor said, “While making PadMan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, I came across facts and figures which were shocking. Similarly, in the case of transgenders, there is an issue of acceptability. And I feel that that has been handled very wisely and sensitively in Laxmmi Bomb by the makers.”

The movie was earlier going to be released in theatres, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the global shutdown of all media production, the film will now premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Laxxmi Bomb releases on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

top five indian tv show photos
Anupamaa tops TRP list, Choti Sarrdaarni makes an entry

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement