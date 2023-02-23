scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Akshay Kumar on decision to renounce Canadian passport: ‘India is everything to me’

Akshay Kumar said the poor box office performance of his films in the 90s pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship.

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar will be seen next in Selfiee.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who has often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship, says India is everything to him and he has already applied for a change of passport.

“India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…,” the 55-year-old star said in the first episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak.

Akshay Kumar, known for his films such as Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, also spoke about a lean phase in his career when he delivered more than 15 flops. This was in the 1990s. The poor box office performance of his films pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship, the actor said.

“I thought that ‘Bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘Come here’. I applied and I got in.

“I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, ‘Go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed.”

Akshay Kumar’s citizenship became a topic of debate after an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2019 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 17:03 IST
