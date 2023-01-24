Akshay Kumar on charging Rs 50-100 crore for a film: ‘Accha lagta hai na?’

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee dropped on Sunday. At the launch event, while Emraan spoke about Akshay being a ‘farishta’ for him during his son’s cancer treatment, Khiladi Kumar opened up about his fee for working in films, which is reportedly between Rs 50-100 crore, after he cut it down post-pandemic as Bollywood faced a tough time at the box office.

At the trailer launch, Akshay was quizzed about allegedly charging Rs 50 to Rs 100 crore for a film. Known for his wit, the actor laughed and asked the journalist, “Mera badhiya reaction rehta hai. Tera kya reaction rehta hai? Tune bataya tha ki teri sherwani mein pareshani hui. Tujhe kaisa laga tha? (I have a good reaction. What about you? You had told me that you had some issues with your sherwani. How did you feel about that)?”

As the reporter replied saying “Accha lagta hai sir (it feels good, sir)”, Akshay shot back, “Accha lagta hai na? Aur lagna bhi chahiye, kyunki positive baatein hai na. Bhagwan kare tere sath bhi ho. (It feels good, no? It should be since these are positive things. May God bless you with all these.)”

Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence, which was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. The film revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills, who loses his license. The issue, however, spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

While the film will feature Akshay and Emraan, as the star and the fan, respectively, Emraan wondered why Hindi makers aren’t mounting many multi-starrers. “For me only the content is important, it doesn’t matter if it’s a solo hero, two heroes or three heroes film. I don’t know why there aren’t too many multi-starters being made. They are being made but there should be more films made because they’ve been successful if you look at the trend of past two years and since the dawn of cinema,” he added.

Billed as an action comedy-drama, the film also stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta, Selfiee will hit cinema halls on February 24. It has been backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.