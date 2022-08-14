scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar on boycott culture: ‘Don’t do such mischief, it affects the economy of India…’

Akshay Kumar speaks about the ongoing cancel culture that has wrecked Bollywood and its films.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 4:52:18 pm
Akshay KumrAkshay Kumar talks about the cancel culture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Indian celebrities are voicing their opinions on the ongoing cancel culture in Bollywood. Recently, Akshay Kumar too opened up about how the boycott culture ‘hurts’ the industry as well as the economy. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “People are smart enough to understand what is wrong and what is right. I would just request them, don’t do such mischief, it’s not good and it hurts every industry. Abhi kya ho gaya hai, sabko apna apna kuch bolna hai. Ek film banti hai bohot saare paiso aur mehnat se and koi bhi industry ho (Everybody has a opinion now. When a film is made, there goes a lot of money and hardwork into it), it affects the economy of India and we actually indirectly are hurting ourselves only and I hope people realise this soon.” 

Further talking about hit films in the south, the actor said that it all depends on the movie and not on whether it is a south or north film. He said, “Movies run because they are good and movies don’t run because they are not good. All we have to do is make the right movies.”

Director Aanand L Rai also spoke about the issue and said that for a director, the word-of-mouth is very important. He said, “Everybody has got their own choice. It’s freedom of expression and how they use it. I have always felt that audiences are very powerful and they know what they want and nobody can stop them from that. For a director, it’s about the story and the word-of-mouth.” 

Akshay’s recent film Raksha Bandhan was the victim of cancel culture and has failed to perform well at the box-office. His film clashed with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

