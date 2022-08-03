Akshay Kumar on being the highest tax payer: ‘Good to give back to the country…’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has responded to reports that he is the highest tax payer in the country.

Speaking about it to news agency ANI, Kumar said, “Ji mujhe kaha to yehi gaya hai (This is what I have been informed). I am really honoured. It feels great that the Income Tax department recognises the whole thing and gives credit to people.”

“Also, it’s good that when you earn, you give back to the country. It’s one of the best feelings,” the actor added.

According to Forbes reports in 2015 and 2019, Akshay Kumar was one of the highest paid entertainers in the world, with earnings of $48.5 million.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai family entertainer Raksha Bandhan. This is his second collaboration with the filmmaker, having previously worked with him on Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan movie Atrangi Re.