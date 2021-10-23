Akshay Kumar dons blue skin for OMG 2, calls it an ‘honest attempt to reflect on an important social issue’

Akshay Kumar has started shooting for OMG 2, the sequel of his 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam are set to star in the film alongside Akshay. The original featured Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahesh Majrekar in pivotal roles.

Akshay took to his official social media platforms to share an update on the film. Sharing posters of the film, he wrote, “Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey.”

In the poster, Akshay is seen sporting long hair with blue skin. The film’s team has wrapped up the Mumbai schedule with Yami and Pankaj. Akshay will be joining the team for the Ujjain schedule.

OMG – Oh My God! was a satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Umesh Shukla. OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai and produced by Cape of Good Films, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde.

Akshay’s cop-drama Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is scheduled to release on November 5. Along with OMG 2, Akshay is also shooting Ram Setu and Cinderella, the official remake of the 2019 Telugu thriller Rakshasudu. He also has Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Bachchan Pandey in his kitty.