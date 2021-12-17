Akshay Kumar obliges fan with a photo despite security pushing him away, people call him ‘real gentleman’. Watch

Akshay Kumar is often praised by his fans for his humility. Recently, the actor once again won hearts with a ‘sweet’ gesture. He obliged a fan with a photo despite his security personnel asking the man to move away from him. In a video shared by a paparazzi account on social media, a man in a military uniform approached the actor while he was posing for the photographers.

On noticing him, his security personnel immediately tried to move him away. But, the actor let the man stay and even struck a pose with him. As the man left, Kumar told the photographers to make sure that he gets the picture. “Ye de dena usko (Give this photo to him),” Akshay Kumar is heard saying in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The actor’s gesture was appreciated by his fans, who left comments on the post. One person wrote, “Just wow gesture ❤️” Another added, “He is a real gentleman ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” There were many who found the gesture “sweet”.

The actor will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re along with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He has a small role in the film, which will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

Talking about the film, Akshay had told PTI, “This film basically belongs to Dhanush and Sara, they are the main leads. I have a special appearance in the movie. Rai was earlier confident that I will say no to the movie as it was a small role. But I loved the story, it really is an atrangi (extraordinary) story. I never imagined that someone could tell a love story in this way. So when I said yes to this, Rai was taken aback. He thought there was only one per cent chance that I would agree to do the movie and that’s what happened.”