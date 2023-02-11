scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Akshay Kumar’s dance video with Nora Fatehi has fans wondering what Twinkle Khanna thinks about their chemistry: ‘Tag karo Twinkle ma’am ko’

Akshay Kumar posted a video of dancing with Nora Fatehi on his latest song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe from the film Selfiee.

Nora Fatehi and Akshay KumarNora Fatehi and Akshay Kumar danced together on the song Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe.
Actor Akshay Kumar posted a video with actor Nora Fatehi showing off their chemistry to his latest song Kudiyee Ni Teri. The song is from Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee where he features alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Akshay’s caption along with the video read, “Here’s how @norafatehi can turn any vibe into scorching fire. What’s your #KudiyeeNiTeri vibe?”

Check out Akshay Kumar’s video with Nora Fatehi here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

 

Akshay’s post was flooded with comments and compliments but the some followers were quick to comment in jest that Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna wants to know his location. A follower commented, “Twinkle khanna wants to know your location.”, while another fan commented, “Tag karo Twinkle ma’am ko (Tag Twinkle ma’am).” Some fans also commented that Akshay, who is 55 years old, looks a lot younger. A fan commented “Akki paaji ki age kidhar hai? Big question. 20 saal ka banda lag raha hai. (Where is Akshay’s age? Big question. He is looking like a 20 year old guy.)”

Also Read |Akshay Kumar-Mohanlal do the bhangra, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Kamal Haasan join them at Jaipur wedding. Watch

Another video featuring Nora in the same outfit was shared online recently where a bus full of tourists were excited to see her and screamed with enthusiasm. The video was from Film City where Nora was shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

Selfiee starring Akshay and Emraan Hashmi is the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Driving License, which originally starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The track Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe has been sung by The Propeh C and Zahran S Khan.

Besides Selfiee, Akshay will be seen in Oh My God 2 and Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan 2. He will also make his Marathi feature film debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, which is based on life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is scheduled to have a Diwali release in 2023.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:44 IST
