Akshay Kumar to engage in a ‘completely non political’ conversation with PM Narendra Modi

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a "breather" in election time.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Twitter/akshaykumar).

A day after Akshay Kumar said he would be getting into an “unknown and uncharted territory” with something he had not done before, the Bollywood actor Tuesday said he will have a “candid and completely non political” chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

“While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi,” Kumar wrote on the microblogging site.

Modi replied to the tweet, saying, “Dear @akshaykumar, it was good talking to you about everything, except politics and elections :) I’m sure people would like watching our conversation.”

Kumar also shared a 24-second-long video snippet from the conversation.

“Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates,” said the actor on Monday.

Hours after the cryptic tweet sparked speculation that he would be taking a political plunge, he dispelled the rumours, saying “Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections.”

Recently, Akshay Kumar has featured in social dramas like Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He has also featured in government ads on issues such as menstrual hygiene, anti-smoking and traffic safety rules.

The National Award-winning actor said the interview with PM Modi will stream on the Twitter account of news agency ANI at 9 am on Wednesday.

